Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.