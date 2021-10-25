Citigroup Lowers Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.