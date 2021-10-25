Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

