CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 5,193.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $19,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $11,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 618.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 5.00. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. Research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

