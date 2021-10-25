CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Holdings Boosted by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up 7.7% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $34,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 625,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,552 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 649.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 161,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 235.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 159,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,784 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNHI remained flat at $$17.44 during trading on Monday. 9,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,137. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.