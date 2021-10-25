CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.82% of CNX Resources worth $262,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist upped their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $14.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

