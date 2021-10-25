Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after buying an additional 526,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after acquiring an additional 226,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

