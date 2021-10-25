Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 7.6% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $324.01 and last traded at $323.69. 209,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,556,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock worth $301,025,157.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

