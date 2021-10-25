Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 7.6% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $324.01 and last traded at $323.69. 209,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,556,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.84.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.42.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock worth $301,025,157.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
