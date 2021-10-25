CoinEx Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $45.93 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00051724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00212697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00102814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.