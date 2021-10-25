Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. Colgate-Palmolive also reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,547,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.14. 6,205,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,109. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

