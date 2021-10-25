Comerica Incorporated to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $88.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Comerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.