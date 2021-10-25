Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $31.51 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.