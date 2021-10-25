Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.