Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWI. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6,900.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of EWI stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.