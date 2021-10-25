Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in LHC Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $145.62 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.08 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average of $189.90.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.