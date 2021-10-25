Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,400 Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBIX. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 7,674.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 844,201 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,743 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 132,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $967.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

