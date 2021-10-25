Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vuzix by 291.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,436 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 107.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,310,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vuzix by 482.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 140,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 47.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 140,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vuzix by 118.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 130,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $651.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.41. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.