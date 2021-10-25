Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of KOF opened at $54.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.244 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

