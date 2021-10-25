Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.11. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

