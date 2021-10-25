Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,721 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $48,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,320.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUS opened at $41.07 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

