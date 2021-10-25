Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBU opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

