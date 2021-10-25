Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce $184.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $171.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $758.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $772.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $815.60 million, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,182,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $76.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.34, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.