Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.00. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

