Comparing Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) & Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cardinal Health and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health 2 5 1 0 1.88 Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cardinal Health currently has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardinal Health and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health $162.47 billion 0.09 $611.00 million $5.57 8.90 Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.40 billion N/A $2.02 billion N/A N/A

Chugai Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardinal Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Health and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health 0.38% 93.70% 3.75% Chugai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cardinal Health beats Chugai Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency. The firm operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources and distributes cardinal health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. Cardinal Health was founded by Robert D. Walter in 1971 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.