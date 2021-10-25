Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $72.57 Average PT from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.