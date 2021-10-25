ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report $410.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.09 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 658,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,843,047. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $560,291.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,967 shares in the company, valued at $560,291.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,304,502 shares of company stock worth $8,517,712. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

