Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

