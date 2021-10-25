Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $266,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 109.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR opened at $51.35 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

