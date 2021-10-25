Contrasting Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trean Insurance Group and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hippo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.37%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Hippo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.56 $90.77 million $0.74 13.66 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Hippo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

