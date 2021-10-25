Core Laboratories (CLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.190-$0.210 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $28.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Core Laboratories worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

