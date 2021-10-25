Coreto Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $108,825.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coreto has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00069584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00071418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00102874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,788.33 or 1.00163153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.85 or 0.06621832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.