CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Acquired by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CorMedix by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CorMedix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of CRMD opened at $4.75 on Monday. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.39.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

