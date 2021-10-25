Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.03.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.73. 1,068,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,350. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$3.47 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.96.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

