Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Raised by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,361,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $479,863,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $481.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.03. The stock has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.