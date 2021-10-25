Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,142 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

