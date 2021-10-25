Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) versus Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Head to Head Analysis

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cowen and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 1 0 2 0 2.33 Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46

Cowen presently has a consensus price target of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $53.53, indicating a potential upside of 35.21%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Cowen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cowen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cowen and Robinhood Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $1.44 billion 0.74 $216.36 million $11.37 3.22 Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 35.32 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen 16.21% 31.12% 4.48% Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cowen beats Robinhood Markets on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies. The firm offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services, and actively managed alternative investment products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

