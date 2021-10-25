Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $154.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.22.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.82. 3,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average of $149.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.