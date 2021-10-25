Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,973 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $302,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.33. 80,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,614. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $592.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

