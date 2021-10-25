Credit Suisse Group Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,646.00 to $1,790.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,988.15.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

