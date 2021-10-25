Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

