Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Erste Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.