Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report $18.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cronos Group by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 374,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.55. 52,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,903. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

