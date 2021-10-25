Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report $18.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cronos Group by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 374,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.55. 52,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,903. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.