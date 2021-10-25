CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.29

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $844.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 2.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $859.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 52,800 shares of company stock worth $925,534.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 65,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.