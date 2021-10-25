CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.29

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $844.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 2.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $859.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.14 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,800 shares of company stock worth $925,534 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

