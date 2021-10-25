Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $221.00 at Barclays

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCI. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $179.12 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.87. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.