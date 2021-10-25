CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $41.00 at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.35.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.