CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $875.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $44.94 million and approximately $875.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00042650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00106110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.72 or 0.00462954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00034501 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,588,948 coins and its circulating supply is 148,588,948 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.