CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:CVI opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.95.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
