CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CVI opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

