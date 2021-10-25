CyberOptics (CYBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. CyberOptics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CyberOptics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $270.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberOptics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 233.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of CyberOptics worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

