D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.93

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 10912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HEPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,543,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,911,000. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi comprises approximately 3.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 4.74% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi as of its most recent SEC filing.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

